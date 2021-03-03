Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Capital Counsel LLC NY’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,680 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 7.5% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned 0.17% of Automatic Data Processing worth $128,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.95. 22,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.11 and a 200 day moving average of $159.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $179.46. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

