Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $174.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $179.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

