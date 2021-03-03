AutoNation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,641 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the average daily volume of 800 call options.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $7,926,945.92. Insiders sold a total of 232,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,860,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 14.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at $1,060,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 924,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.99. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

