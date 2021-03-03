Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $148.68

Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) (LON:AVCT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.68 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 199.90 ($2.61). Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.59), with a volume of 2,834,400 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 148.68. The stock has a market cap of £500.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 19.28 and a quick ratio of 19.23.

Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L) Company Profile (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

