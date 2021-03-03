Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.13 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $27.69 or 0.00054810 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $2.13 billion and approximately $337.36 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.42 or 0.00479909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00072913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00078223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00083417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.94 or 0.00486862 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00180957 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Avalanche Coin Trading

