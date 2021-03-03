Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $145.40 and last traded at $147.39. 964,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 744,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVLR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Get Avalara alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $59,820.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,238.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,361 shares of company stock worth $20,174,406. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Avalara by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.