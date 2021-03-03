Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,955 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.26% of Avantor worth $42,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $381,150.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,319 shares in the company, valued at $301,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 98,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $2,702,507.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,949,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 680,674 shares of company stock worth $18,684,393. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $31.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

