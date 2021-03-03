Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,468 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Avaya worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities cut Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of AVYA opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.