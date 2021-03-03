Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $177.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

