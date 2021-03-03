Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.91 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.15 ($0.32). Approximately 661,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 661,716% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.96 ($0.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.43. The stock has a market cap of £19.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30.

Avesoro Resources Company Profile (LON:ASO)

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

