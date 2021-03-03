Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124,750 shares during the period. Avid Bioservices comprises about 3.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 1.63% of Avid Bioservices worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 90,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 278,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of CDMO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 40,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,651. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.90 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.