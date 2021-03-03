Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 1,543,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,468,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

ASM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $118.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

