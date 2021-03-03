Aviva PLC Acquires 129,432 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 152.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,432 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $34,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,374,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,607,000 after buying an additional 120,130 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 232,816 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 537,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,465,000 after purchasing an additional 32,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

