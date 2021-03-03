Aviva PLC Acquires 1,640 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $41,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,300.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.80, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,273.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,095.46. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

