Aviva PLC Acquires 3,029 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $38,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $244.73 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

