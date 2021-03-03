Aviva PLC Acquires 41,684 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,684 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.49% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $29,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REXR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,371,000 after buying an additional 1,181,919 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 458.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after buying an additional 418,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,353,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,982,000 after buying an additional 348,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 469,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after buying an additional 295,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

