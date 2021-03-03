Aviva PLC Acquires 5,474 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $224.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $160.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.96. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

