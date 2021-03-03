Aviva PLC Acquires 577,809 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1,110.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,809 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $25,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 33,273 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,456,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,569,000 after acquiring an additional 441,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

