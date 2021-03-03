Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after buying an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in American Express by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after buying an additional 660,578 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in American Express by 345.6% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 622,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average of $112.95. The firm has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

