Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 140.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,783 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Humana worth $42,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,979 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Humana by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Humana by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

NYSE HUM opened at $386.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

