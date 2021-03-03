Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 237.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283,334 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310,799 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of UBS Group worth $46,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 595.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE UBS opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

