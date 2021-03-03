Aviva PLC Buys 27,608 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,608 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $32,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

