Aviva PLC Buys 3,032 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Square were worth $26,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Square by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Square stock opened at $252.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.05 and its 200 day moving average is $198.25. The company has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a PE ratio of 400.32, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,174,823 shares of company stock worth $264,599,517. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

