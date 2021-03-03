Aviva PLC Buys 82,521 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,889,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,521 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $31,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in General Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

