Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,860 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $44,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.10. The company has a market cap of $653.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

