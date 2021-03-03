Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,475 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.15% of TransUnion worth $27,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock worth $5,891,236 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

