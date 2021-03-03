Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,005 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 836,663 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 108,767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,686 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,864 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 467,396 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $117.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $124.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

