Aviva PLC Has $25.95 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $25,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.