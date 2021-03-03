Aviva PLC Has $28.16 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist increased their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

SYK stock opened at $245.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $250.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.50 and a 200-day moving average of $224.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

