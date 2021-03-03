Aviva PLC Has $31.73 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $31,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after purchasing an additional 638,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after purchasing an additional 547,049 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 63.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after purchasing an additional 354,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $153.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.32. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,700 shares of company stock worth $1,079,562 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.78.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

