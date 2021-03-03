Aviva PLC Has $34.91 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,644 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.24% of Elanco Animal Health worth $34,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

