Aviva PLC Has $36.21 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $36,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

