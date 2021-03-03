Aviva PLC Has $45.65 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,240 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Zoetis worth $45,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

