Aviva PLC Has $46.21 Million Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.86% of CoreSite Realty worth $46,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 246.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,850,000 after acquiring an additional 416,766 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $37,086,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 283,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after acquiring an additional 185,036 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

COR stock opened at $114.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

