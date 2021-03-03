Aviva PLC Has $47.23 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.46% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $47,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $233.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $238.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.56 and its 200 day moving average is $213.38.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

