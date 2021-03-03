Aviva PLC Has $52.81 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.18% of Motorola Solutions worth $52,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $179.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.21 and a 200-day moving average of $166.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $184.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

