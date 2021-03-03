Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Target were worth $29,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,843 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $175.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.43. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.90.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

