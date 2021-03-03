Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $179.46. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

