Aviva PLC Purchases 11,729 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $38,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,465,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $5,537,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $123.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.15.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.