Aviva PLC Purchases 12,487 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.26% of Wynn Resorts worth $31,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $135.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.21.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

