Aviva PLC Purchases 69,544 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,544 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $31,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG stock opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $130.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.