Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,035 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Welltower worth $30,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Welltower by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 16.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

Welltower stock opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $79.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

