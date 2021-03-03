Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,831 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of AON worth $30,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 47.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,527,000 after acquiring an additional 705,937 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 4,280.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 649,143 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,243,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after acquiring an additional 357,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $232.53 on Wednesday. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

