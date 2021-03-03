Aviva PLC Sells 1,063 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Credicorp worth $35,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,568,000 after buying an additional 276,621 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 47.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,688,000 after buying an additional 189,916 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,759,000 after buying an additional 141,823 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $13,655,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 203,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after acquiring an additional 78,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

BAP opened at $158.94 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $198.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.93 and a 200-day moving average of $142.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.