Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,017 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Copart worth $28,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $852,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.18. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

