AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €24.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.36 ($27.48).

Shares of CS stock traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €21.59 ($25.40). 5,961,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.06. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

