AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get AXA alerts:

OTCMKTS AXAHY traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,726. AXA has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.