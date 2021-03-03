AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.73

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 73317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

