Axe Price Down 12.5% This Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Axe has a total market cap of $305,202.39 and $97,023.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

