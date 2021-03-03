Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Up 45.6% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00004006 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $87.17 million and approximately $14.65 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.21 or 0.00791166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00028492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00062520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00045984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,488,284 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com

Axie Infinity Token Trading

